Special Weather Statement issued for Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 04:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Expect very low visibilities while driving in heavy rain. Target Area: Bear River Range; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Marsh and Arbon Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CARIBOU...NORTH CENTRAL FRANKLIN AND NORTHWESTERN BEAR LAKE COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM MDT At 419 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Grace, or 12 miles southwest of Soda Springs, moving east at 10 to 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and small hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Soda Springs, Grace, Thatcher, Georgetown Summit, Niter and Clear Creek Ranger Station.