Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bannock County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 04:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Expect very low visibilities while driving in heavy rain. Target Area: Bear River Range; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Marsh and Arbon Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CARIBOU...NORTH CENTRAL FRANKLIN AND NORTHWESTERN BEAR LAKE COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM MDT At 419 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Grace, or 12 miles southwest of Soda Springs, moving east at 10 to 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and small hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Soda Springs, Grace, Thatcher, Georgetown Summit, Niter and Clear Creek Ranger Station.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Power County, ID
County
Bonneville County, ID
County
Bear Lake County, ID
County
Bingham County, ID
County
Bannock County, ID
County
Oneida County, ID
County
Caribou County, ID
County
Franklin County, ID
City
Soda Springs, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Bear River Range#Caribou Range#Franklin#Arbon Highlands#Doppler#Grace#Niter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy