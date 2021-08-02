Lonzo Ball agrees to four-year contract with Bulls
The Chicago Bulls are getting their playmaking point guard in the form of Lonzo Ball. Ball’s agent, Rich Paul, told Shams Charania of The Athletic that Ball has agreed to a four-year, $85 million contract with the Chicago Bulls. Ball is a restricted free agent, so the New Orleans Pelicans have the right to match the offer. However, they are instead closing in on a sign-and-trade that will bring back Tomas Satoransky and Garrett Temple.www.yardbarker.com
