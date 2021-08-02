Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Travelers Frustrated With Canceled Spirit Airline Flights

By 23 minutes ago
cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs people hoping to get out of town at both Pittsburgh International Airport and Arnold Palmer Regional Airport arrived to find out their Spirit Airline flights had been delayed or canceled. KDKA's Ross Guidotti has the story.

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Arnold, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Palmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdka#Spirit Airline#Kdka
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Delta Airlines Flight Attendant: Serving Booze More Important Than Mask Enforcement

Party Plane! Woman Flirts, Drinks, Stands At Galley For More Than Half An Hour. Flight Attendant Doesn’t Care. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher ATLANTA, GA (BocaNewsNow.com) — A Delta Airlines Flight Attendant told a reporter Monday that her most important job is serving alcohol to the first class cabin, not enforcing mask compliance. […] The article Delta Airlines Flight Attendant: Serving Booze More Important Than Mask Enforcement appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

American Airlines orders passengers to put their hands on their heads for last hour of flight over ‘security threat’

American Airlines ordered everyone on a Miami-bound flight to put their hands on their heads for about an hour due to an unspecified “possible security threat”, passengers say.“Passengers were ordered to put their hands on their heads for 45-60 minutes before landing,” Chris Nguyen, who was on the flight, wrote on Twitter. “Strangely, passengers were repeatedly told not to film on the plane.”Flight 2289 departed from Los Angeles and landed in Miami on Wednesday afternoon. But about an hour before it landed, passengers say, the flight’s crew ordered them all to put their hands up, citing the unnamed security...
Public SafetyNew York Post

Stuck seat led to wild brawl on American Airlines flight: witness

A wild fistfight broke out between two passengers on an American Airlines flight — over a reclined seat that got stuck, footage shows. The clip, obtained by KXAN, shows two men trading blows in the cramped cabin as other travelers look on and beg them to stop during Sunday’s trip from New Orleans to Austin, Texas.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
InsideHook

Why American Airlines Canceled or Delayed Over 3,100 Flights This Week

Good lord, what is happening to the airline industry?. We just wrote about the debacle that is Spirit Airlines this week. Concurrently, American Airlines delayed or canceled 3,100+ flights between Sunday and Tuesday of this week (and those numbers were as of Tuesday morning only). According to the travel site One Mile at a Time, that means that there were moments when over half of the scheduled flights by American were either late or not flying at all.
LifestyleDallas News

What should you wear on a plane?

Flying is stressful for most of us. Whether it’s for work or for leisure, packing, getting through security and finding your gate isn’t fun. Even figuring out what to wear to the airport can be stressful, especially with news of people being asked to change clothes or being denied a flight for violating airline dress codes. Often, dress codes aren’t as clear as they should be. And just as often, passengers forget to pack their common sense.
LifestyleMotley Fool

The 5 Most Comfortable Airlines for Flying Economy

From legroom to in-flight entertainment, these airlines will keep you satisfied on a budget. From legroom to in-flight entertainment, these airlines will keep you satisfied on a budget. Flying economy is a great way to travel while keeping your personal finances under control, but you shouldn't have to sacrifice all...
Public HealthAOL Corp

10 Things Flight Attendants Aren’t Allowed to Do Anymore

Between ongoing coronavirus infections and lingering fear, the pandemic has altered the way we fly, including what flight attendants are allowed to do while in the air. As of July 2021, over half of the United States population over 12 years old has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Even still, flying, both domestically and internationally, will probably never look the same as it did before the COVID-19 pandemic—and everyone wearing masks is simply the most obvious difference. Air travel has changed in many other ways and these changes look to remain in effect for months—and possibly years—to come. Flight attendants are on the front lines in the sky and will need to abide by a new set of rules. Here are predictions for how life, in general, might look as more and more of us get vaccinated for COVID.
Myrtle Beach, SCcbs17

‘Catastrophe’ at Myrtle Beach airport continues as more flights are cancelled

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Passengers are frustrated after another day of delays and cancellations at Myrtle Beach International Airport. More than half of Spirit Airlines’ scheduled departures Tuesday were canceled. As of Wednesday morning, there were already 16 flights that were canceled. Passengers have now been trying for days to fly out of Myrtle Beach International Airport. Two passengers were unable to make it to funerals.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Video of American Airlines agent booting passenger for profane insult goes viral: 'I suggest Spirit'

A video of an American Airlines agent booting a woman off a flight after a mask dispute and her allegedly cursing at a flight attendant has gone viral. "Second of all, you called my employee a b----, completely uncalled for and inappropriate," an American Airlines employee tells the woman in a video that has been viewed 4 million times. "We don’t tolerate that crap with us at all."
Erie, PAyourerie

Delta Airlines signs taken down at Erie Airport

Hopes of Delta Airlines returning to the Erie International Airport seem to be flying off course. Early Friday morning, signage for Delta was being taken down. An airport source said signs would not be taken down if there was any hope of them returning. However, there is no official word...
Theater & DancePosted by
BoardingArea

Man Breaks Out In Dance On Spirit Airlines

Ok, Mufasa…you made me smile. As we close out the month on Live and Let’s Fly, I thought we should end on a lighter note, with a little dance on Spirit Airlines. We have no insight when this flight took place, what route, or whether this video was filmed before takeoff or after landing. But does it matter?

Comments / 1

Community Policy