The only part of shopping in retail outlets is waiting in line, and failure to pay or card declined situation of the person just in front. Though the payment failure situation is hard to control or predict, time spent standing in line can be cut down or taken off altogether. This is becoming a more significant consideration since the Covid-19 outbreak as everyone wants to slim their chances of being in contact with staff or other customers. Self-checkout systems are gaining popularity as they can considerably reduce the time spent in queues and the probability of contacting others.