Dustin Poirier after checking Conor McGregor’s kicks at UFC 264: “Never before have I left fight week and been sore on my actual bone”

By Chris Taylor
bjpenndotcom
 5 days ago
Dustin Poirier admittedly felt the effects of Conor McGregor’s leg kicks after UFC 264, suggesting that he had never left a fight week so sore. Poirier and McGregor collided for a third time in the headliner of last months UFC pay-per-view event, with ‘The Diamond’ once again emerging victorious. While the fight only last one round, ‘The Diamond’ says the leg kicks he received from ‘Notorious’ during their trilogy definitely left a mark.

bjpenndotcom

