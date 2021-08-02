No new trial for man convicted of Tibbetts’ murder

The man convicted of murdering Mollie Tibbetts in 2018 as she went for a run in Brooklyn will not get a new trial and is scheduled to be sentenced to life in prison. Attorneys for Cristhian Bahena Rivera said in July that they’d heard from someone who claimed another man had confessed to the crime. Judge Joel Yates said that confession was significantly at odds with the account Bahena gave during his trial. Bahena testified two masked men forced him to participate in the crime and it was one of them who killed Tibbetts.