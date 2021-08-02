Cancel
Creighton economist says inflation is rampant, impacting Midwest economy

By Matt Kelley
Radio Iowa
 5 days ago

The latest survey of business leaders and supply managers in Iowa and eight other Midwestern states finds inflation driving up prices. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says consumers are having to pay more for a range of products, while hiring levels aren’t yet back to where they were before COVID-19 hit. “Regional employment is still down about 3.9% from pre-pandemic levels, while the U.S. number is down about 4.4%,” Goss says. “All nine states are reporting employment levels below pre-pandemic numbers, so we’re moving in the right direction.”

