Detroit Police Officer Under Investigation Over Video Showing Him Punching a Man

A video taken Sunday showing a Detroit police officer appearing to punch a man in the face has gone viral and led to an investigation. The video, reported by WXYZ-TV, shows the officer apparently hit a man in a Detroit Tigers shirt, causing the man to fall to the ground. NBC News did not confirm who shot the video, adding that it’s unclear what took place before or after the clip. None of the officers shown in the video, or the man, have reportedly since been identified. The video reportedly earned over 100,000 views in less than six hours, with social media users concerned about the officer using excessive force.