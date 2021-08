I sat on the fluffy mattress and fumbled around the bedside table in search of a lamp switch. When the lamp turned on, light sparkled from the lamp base. The base started life as a cylindrical vase with a design cut into its Bohemian lead crystal. Originally belonging to my son’s great-grandmother, the vase was handed down to him by my mother who had turned it into a lamp. The last time I had seen it was when she was still alive and light glittered into her living room through the crystal. Seeing the sparkling light felt like a good-night hug from my mom as I tucked myself into my son’s bed to start a week of tending to his five children while he and his wife took a short getaway trip.