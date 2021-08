In 2019, 3,500 Amazon employees signed an open letter to then-CEO Jeff Bezos, urging him to adopt an effective climate change plan. A few months later, the billionaire CEO revealed a set of sustainability goals, most crucially promising net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. But, in the same year, many of those Amazon employees may not have been aware that the money they were putting away for retirement in their employee 401(k) plan plans was being invested in the very companies that are contributing most heavily to climate change.