The Delta variant has caused a surge in COVID-19 cases. Will that put jobless workers in line for an extension on boosted unemployment?. When the American Rescue Plan was put into effect in March, the economic situation was looking pretty dire. Not only were millions of Americans still out of work, but a limited supply of coronavirus vaccines meant that many people didn't have an opportunity to protect themselves. That, in turn, made it difficult for many unemployed workers to go out and get jobs.