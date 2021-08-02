Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The Best Hotels in Puglia to Book for an Idyllic Italian Escape

By Liam Hes s
Posted by 
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s hard to imagine that as little as 20 years ago, if Puglia was known to those outside of Italy at all, it was simply for being the heel on the peninsula’s boot. Fast forward two decades later, and it’s not only firmly cracked the code for a perfect Mediterranean vacation, but ranks among the most desirable destinations for Italophiles who want to venture beyond the well-established tourist hotspots of Tuscany and the Amalfi Coast.

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rocco Forte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Hotel#Hotels#Italian Food#Italian Cuisine#Italophiles#Alberobello#Ionian#Puglian#Roman#Castello Di Ugento
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
LifestyleTime Out Global

The best hotels in Notting Hill

Looking for the best hotels in Notting Hill can be difficult, as they number in the few. Which is a pity, given the district's international fame – peaking in 1999 with the Julia Roberts blockbuster. Still, nearby Ladbroke Grove is equally good for the excellent Portobello Road Market and even more so for the August bank holiday weekend Carnival, which is a major event of the summer. There's also a great variety of food in Notting Hill, from haute-cuisine to boozy snacking to bargain lunches. Start exploring now from one of our selection of the best hotels in Notting Hill. Whether you're looking for a gin palace or a bookshelf full of Penguin classics, we've found a hotel for you. The area is also well-connected, meaning should you wish to leave such a lovely place the rest of the city is a breeze to get to.
Lifestyletheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels in Lampedusa, Italy

Lampedusa, between Tunisia and Sicily, patiently waits to welcome you to its mix of Sicilian, Italian and Mediterranean cultures. Here, you’ll encounter friendly locals at every turn, from the engaging family-run businesses to the colourful marine life swimming by to say hello. Create an undeniably amazing backdrop for your relaxing vacation in Italy with a stay at one of these top hotels in Lampedusa, bookable on Culture Trip.
Tennisthegentlemansjournal.com

These are the world’s best tennis hotels

For years now — decades, in fact, probably since the 1950s — the supreme-reigning status symbol in Western culture has been the swimming pool. At home or abroad, in drone shots or Insta stories, a shimmer of eerily-blue pool water was long the highest bauble of modern society — a byword for a life of leisure; an implication of some endless summer; a vision of fine towels, tanned bodies, European sunglasses and flirtatious splashing.
LifestyleTime Out Global

The best hotels in south London

Staying south of the river? Check out our list of London's best hotels on the other side of the river. The best hotels in south London reflect the independent spirit of the city’s south side. The eminently strollable stretch of the Thames between Westminster and Tower bridges is a walk of fame filled with stellar attractions, from the London Eye via the Southbank Centre to the Tate Modern, Borough Market and The Shard, with easy access to the heart of town just north a bit. Further out, there are fewer major sights and tube stations, but plenty of Overground trains and a slice of real local London action. Stay in a Victorian-terrace B&B or gastropub and enjoy indie arts hubs, huge verdant parks, multicultural living and a friendly residential feel. Get your own piece of the south London pie at one of our favourite hotels across the river. From artsy abodes to lavish spaces with their own grounds for tea, these are the ways to live it up South London style.
Lifestyletheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels in and Around Sorrento, Australia

Well-connected Sorrento is one of Australia’s favourite seaside towns, where you can surf with pros, dive off rock ledges and swim in the calm waters off Port Phillip – before checking into one of these great hotels, bookable on Culture Trip. Just an hour and a half from Melbourne, the...
WorldTime Out Global

The best hotels in Westminster

Our pick of the best hotels in Westminster, from great value spots to luxurious five-star stays. Home to the Houses of Parliament (aka the Palace of Westminster), Whitehall ministries and Downing Street, as well as the eponymous Abbey, Westminster is an area of gravitas and government. Some of the best hotels in Westminster are housed in former government buildings, others in grand former banks or offices.
Lifestyletheculturetrip.com

The Best Boutique Hotels in Gijón, Spain

Largely defined by its busy port and thriving industrial economy, Gijón in the Asturias region might not be on your Spain bucket list. Look closer, however, and you’ll find plenty to change your mind. There’s the charming old fisherman’s quarter, pedestrianised shopping streets and a lively dining scene which all add to the city buzz – plus golden-sand beaches draw fun-seeking summer crowds. And if you fancy hotels with a little more character, there’s a great collection of boutique options, too – bookable with Culture Trip.
Lifestylecoolhunting.com

Inside Puglia’s Eccentric Design Den, Paragon 700 Boutique Hotel + Spa

Within the picturesque confines of Ostuni—Puglia’s historic white city—the new 11-room boutique hotel Paragon 700 invites guests into an enchanting, eccentric restoration of an 18th century palazzo. Proprietors Ulrike Bauschke and Pascale Lauber transformed the abandoned bones of the palace into a contemporary design destination, complete with top-tier amenities, impeccable hospitality, delectable food and drink outlets and a peaceful pool that works in tandem with the southern Italian sunshine. Further, all of these splendors have been imagined and maintained by Bauschke and Lauber—the owners and an LGBTQ+ couple.
Worldculturedmag.com

Cultured City Guide: Now Is the Time to Discover Southern Italy’s Hidden Gems

After two years of Hell, we can only think of Paradise. I am not only referencing Dante, but one of the best coastal areas in the world. Travel aficionados know about the Italian isle of Capri and its mainland neighbor the Amalfi Coast (and want to spend the summer there), but trust me on this one: go there now, or you’ll miss a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The entire region has likely never been less busy with tourists, meanwhile hotels, museums and restaurants are more than ever ready to welcome visitors. It’s your chance to fly into Naples, drive down to the South and experience some of the best food, views and limoncello on the planet.
LifestylePosted by
Vogue Magazine

Where to Stay in Saint-Tropez

“You were never told that Saint-Tropez is paradise?” Karl Lagerfeld once asked the French musician Jean-Roch. The two were standing in the clouds in a bemusing music video also featuring Snoop Dogg, and the question was rhetorical because, well, everyone knows it is. Since Brigitte Bardot put Saint-Tropez on the map with her explosive film And God Created Women, the French Riviera town has been fuel for wanderlust fantasies, a place where one day, you can sip rosé surrounded by fabulous people while being fabulous yourself. It’s so iconic that Dior named a signature tote “The Riviera,” Slim Aarons turned his signature lens on its boucheries and its beaches, and everyone from Grace Kelly to Audrey Hepburn holidayed on yachts anchored in the Bay of Pampelonne.
Lifestyletheculturetrip.com

The Best Spa Hotels in Cannes, France

When you need to recharge in the film-star capital of France, we know just where to check in. Here are the top spa hotels in Cannes, all bookable on Culture Trip. Glittery film festival, glamorous restaurants, exclusive beach clubs pouring bottles of the finest fizz… yes, Cannes is synonymous with indulgence. Sure enough, that decadent vibe extends to its spa scene, where jet-lagged muscles can be soothed and dry skin smoothed in the most lavish settings. Many of the best set-ups are, happily enough, in hotels – so once you’ve been tended to, you can simply float up to your room to preserve that Zen vibe.
Lifestyletravelawaits.com

7 Reasons To Fall In Love With Beautiful Calabria, Italy

It was on a layover leaving Colombia and heading back to Canada that I encountered two Italians who were living in Canada. We had coffee together and proceeded to share stories of our travels. Though Canadian through and through, they had Italian roots. Roots that were from Calabria. A fairly well-traveled adventurer, I had never heard of Calabria, Italy. My curious soul went on high alert.
TravelTelegraph

The Lisbon hotels that will make you feel like a city insider

When you are on holiday, do you ever get the feeling that the action is going on elsewhere? I do. All the time. Which is why the real joy on any trip comes when you stumble upon something only locals seem to know about. Discover a “secret” bistro or taverna, an underground music or art spot, and that city break is immediately transformed into an unforgettable experience.
Home & GardenBrit + Co

Take A Virtual Vacation To The Most Beautiful Hotels Around The World

If there's one thing we love about traveling, it's staying in a beautiful hotel. If you're looking for some inspiration for your travel dream board, look no further than these Instagram-approved stays, both in the US and around the world. Whether you love artsy decor or jaw-dropping scenery, we've got the prettiest picks for you!
Boston, MAlacucinaitaliana.com

Grana at the Langham Hotel in Boston is a New Italian Stunner

When it opens in August, Grana at the Langham, Boston will instantly become one of the East Coast’s most exciting new restaurants, thanks to executive chef Stephen Bukoff’s Italian menu and to the ornate setting inside the newly renovated building that houses it. Located in the former Federal Reserve Bank...
Public HealthPosted by
Travel + Leisure

Italy Will Require COVID Passes for Restaurants, Museums, and More

With coronavirus cases rising again, Italy plans to require a "green pass" to visit its world-famous museums, take in sporting events, and dine inside its restaurants. The requirement, similar to a measure recently approved in France, is set to go into effect Aug. 6. To obtain the pass, people will need to have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine in the previous nine months or be able to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within 48 hours. Anyone who has recently recovered from COVID-19 also is eligible for the pass, which already is required to attend weddings and to visit residential care centers in Italy.
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

Travelers Are Starting to Shift Back to Booking Hotels - Barrons

There’s good news for hotels in the latest travel search trends. After a year when consumers shifted to alternative properties like Airbnb and Vrbo homes, there is now evidence that they are returning to some of their old ways. In an interview on Monday, Matthias Tillmann, chief financial officer at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy