Moses Lake’s National Night Out postponed due to poor air quality

Due to hazardous air quality, the Moses Lake Police Department has postponed National Night Out.

The event, originally scheduled for Tuesday, will likely occur late September or early October now, said MLPD Chief Kevin Fuhr.

National Night Out is an annual nationwide community-building campaign meant to provide partnership with the police.

Plan for free food, snow cones, fingerprinting and bike registration this fall. Public safety and health organizations will provide information on crime prevention, traffic and child safety.

For more information, call the Moses Lake Police Department at 509-764-3887.