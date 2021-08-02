Cancel
Kaiser Permanente mandates COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees and physicians

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
Kaiser Permanente announced Monday they will make the COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all of their employees and physicians.

Chair and CEO Greg A. Adams said in a statement, “As the country’s largest integrated care delivery system, we feel it is our responsibility to do everything we can to help bring an end to the pandemic, especially in light of the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases from the highly infectious Delta variant.”

As of the end of July, almost 79% of Kaiser Permanente employees have been fully vaccinated.

The company has set a target date of Sept. 30 to vaccinate the remainder of their employees.

Employees will receive paid administrative leave to get vaccinated.

Kaiser Permanente has more than 216,000 employees and more than 23,000 physicians.

©2021 Cox Media Group

