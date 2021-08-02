Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

As It Turns 10, the BlackStar Film Festival Continues to Be More Than Just ‘the Black Sundance’

By Tambay Obenson
Posted by 
IndieWire
IndieWire
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02UkwD_0bFgOWWj00

When Philadelphia’s BlackStar Film Festival opens its doors — both in-person and for virtual events — later this week, the venerable annual event will be celebrating a major milestone: its tenth anniversary. It’s a major turning point for a festival that has come to be recognized as a significant celebration of the visual and storytelling traditions of the African diaspora, as well as of global communities of color.

Over the past decade, the festival has enjoyed continued growth, both in the scope and reach of the festival itself and with new and ongoing year-round initiatives. As it passes into its next decade, there’s only more to come. Initially dubbed by members of its community as “the Black Sundance,” the nickname spoke to its ambitions. Since then, its scope has expanded significantly: In 2014, the decision to include submissions from brown and indigenous filmmakers all over the world was first made in 2014 and continues to impact the shape of the event.

The festival is named after early 20th century Black nationalist and pan-Africanist Marcus Garvey’s Black Star Line shipping and passenger company, which was designed to create a link between North America and Africa. But there’s no evidence that the name, or the story that inspired it, has deterred non-Black filmmakers from submitting work for consideration, and there are no plans to change it. Mostly, the festival’s curatorial staff favor boundary-pushing work with social justice themes.

“There’s still a centering of Black narratives, even as we broaden, whether that’s Black filmmakers from Nigeria or Black filmmakers from Guadeloupe,” said Nehad Khader , an early BlackStar volunteer who rose to became festival director. “Also, there’s another component, which is that anti-Blackness is a global thing that we also want to continue to confront, and if you consider internationalism in the sixties, seventies and eighties, global Blackness also shaped a lot of the ways that people defined themselves, particularly as folks were coming out of colonialist processes and de-Europeanizing.”

The festival’s early references to Sundance has grown less relevant with time. “Sundance is shorthand for a serious indie film festival that’s going to have the kind of work you wouldn’t see anywhere else, so that was really affirming,” said CEO and artistic director Maori Karmael Holmes . “But I wouldn’t use it at this stage. We want to not just tell Black stories, but also those of our allies, like a political Global South lens, and that’s happened organically throughout the festival. The BlackStar team has looked like that from the beginning and I think because of that, we started getting submissions from artists who were not Black but felt a kinship to what we were doing.”

Even after a decade of measurable impact, BlackStar continues to operate like an underdog. “We’re still fighting to get people to premiere with us — although we don’t necessarily need a world premiere — particularly with major narrative films, understandably, because we are not quite a marketplace yet, and we’re still dealing with corporations giving us the run around because they haven’t heard of us, so I don’t know that I feel rested being a must-attend festival,” Holmes said. “This is just how I’m built. I definitely am proud of the work that we’ve done. We work really hard to be consistent, to have some rigor, and we’re really excited for that.”

That ethos has led to BlackStar becoming an Oscar qualifier for narrative and documentary short films, among its other key accomplishments. Holmes is especially proud of in-person conversations with cinematographer Bradford Young and artist, filmmaker, and cinematographer Arthur Jafa as well as the world premiere of Terence Nance’s HBO series “Random Acts of Flyness” in 2018. “That was our first time having a world premiere event on that level, with a red carpet and everything,” Holmes said. “It was definitely validating and affirming that he chose to do that with us at that time.”

It’s not easy to point to a single moment that was instrumental in the organization’s forward movement or what it might look like in the years to come. Holmes spoke highly of their relationship with Stanley Nelson’s non-profit Firelight Media, which produces work from non-fiction filmmakers of color. “They’re so supportive of us, and we also look to them really as a model,” she said of the 23-year-old Firelight. “It’s interesting to think about how we can grow looking at an organization that has been committed to doing this work in a successful and rigorous way, but one that’s still grounded in social justice values.”

For Khader, it’s also about the kinship developed between the festival, its filmmakers, and attendees. “It’s years of consistency and trust-building, and as a result, a lot of things happen through people meeting each other at the festival, and engage in conversations that continue well beyond, and partnerships in some cases develop from those conversations,” she said. “I’ve experienced moments where I’ve been in the theater and an entire audience stands up in applause, because whatever happened on screen moved them that much. Those are highlight moments all the time, and I’m always hoping for them to repeat.”

BlackStar Projects, which was launched in January 2020, now serves as the festival’s parent organization. New initiatives announced since then include Seen, a print journal of film and visual culture focused on Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities globally which is published twice a year, plus the podcast “Many Lumens,” which finds Holmes in dialogue with artists and industry change-makers.

Other new initiatives include the William and Louise Greaves Filmmaker Seminar; an inaugural edition took place virtually back in March. Based on the success of the festival’s day-long filmmakers’ symposium, the three-day gathering for artists of color working in cinema featured a keynote address from Ghanaian filmmaker Nuotama Bodomo (“Afronauts”), a live Director’s Commentary event with Yance Ford (“Strong Island”), along with curated programs of short films, panel discussions with industry professionals, and much more.

There’s much more of that to come. The institute will launch the Philadelphia Filmmaker Lab later in 2021, and plans for a youth institute and a film distribution arm remain in the offing. Still, the festival remains its central effort, and this year’s lineup reflects an evolving organization and world. The festival is starting to see benefits from what has been referred to as a “renaissance” in BIPOC cinema, as new diversity initiatives are introduced across the film and television landscape. Despite a global pandemic that derailed production on Hollywood and independent film production, measurable advances include an uptick in the number of submissions, especially from previously untapped countries like Iran and Colombia.

“The number of submissions that we’ve gotten this year is definitely record-breaking, and all the program committees were surprised going into it because of the pandemic, and we just didn’t realize that there would be such an exponential increase,” Khader said.

However, this year’s event will screen fewer films, selected via a combination of hand-picked work, as well as those sourced from submissions. “We’ve been trying to figure out what our sweet spot is in terms of how many films to invite, taking into consideration what being of color means within the United States, but also who is indigenous outside of our borders as well,” said Khader.

The program will take place over five days this year, primarily online and with a handful of in-person events. Eighty films will be presented, representing 27 countries, including 18 world, two North American, and seven U.S. premieres. Twenty-nine additional films will be Philadelphia premieres.

Highlights include the world premiere of the feature documentary “Strength,” which chronicles an indigenous youth basketball team in Oaxaca, Mexico; the Philadelphia premiere of the feature narrative “Eyimofe” (“This Is My Desire”), which follows the stories of a pair of Lagosians on their quest for what they believe will be a better life on foreign shores; and the feature narrative “The Inheritance,” which weaves the history of the West Philadelphia-based MOVE Organization, the Black Arts Movement, and a narrative based on the filmmaker’s younger years when he was a member of a Black radical collective. The festival will also celebrate the Philadelphia premiere of Sundance hit documentary “Writing with Fire,” which profiles India’s only newspaper run by a group of women journalists who break traditions on the frontlines of India’s biggest issues and within the confines of their homes.

Holmes noted that she grew up in a Pan-African household, where she was inculcated with the belief that allyship with other people of color was the only way for all to survive. That mentality informs her ongoing approach to the festival’s purpose. “One of the things that I learned from having intimate relationships with non-Black people was how much Black cultural production and Black struggle in the U.S., and Black liberation politics shape their own understanding of themselves,” she said. “I’m Black and I will be Black, but it is very much about a Blackness that is inclusive. That’s the thing that Black people do, we always make room for everybody else. I think we should, but in doing that, we’re still centered.”

The BlackStar Film Festival runs August 4 — 8 with both in-person and virtual events.

Comments / 0

IndieWire

IndieWire

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Garvey
Person
Terence Nance
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Black People#Black Culture#Blackstar#African#Pan Africanist#Blackness#Hbo#Firelight Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesKansas City Star

Sundance Film Festival will require attendees to be fully vaccinated

The 2022 Sundance Film Festival will require all participants attending in Utah to be fully vaccinated. In an announcement released on Tuesday, festival director Tabitha Jackson said, “We are providing this information now to ensure that all in-person participants feel comfortable attending, and can adjust their travel plans if needed.”
Movieswashingtoninformer.com

BHERC to Host 24th Annual ‘Reel Black Men’ Short Film Festival

Several new works, including films by distinguished filmmaker Charles Burnett (“To Sleep with Anger”) and Academy Award-nominated David Massey (“Island Breeze of Summer”) will be featured next month at the 24th annual Reel Black Men Short Film Festival. The Hollywood, Calif.-based film fest, which takes place from Aug. 7-22, also...
Moviesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Industry News: Venice Film Festival, Vince McMahon, Disney and More!

VENICE FILM FESTIVAL REVEALS PLANS: The Venice Film Festival plans to stick to 50% capacity regulations this year, and will implement testing and temperature scanning protocols. Venice also announced the line-up for 2021’s 78th edition. In the line-up are several studio projects including Warner Brother‘s Dune, Universal‘s Halloween Kills and Last Night in Soho and Disney‘s The Last Duel. Also up: Netflix‘s The Hand of God and The Power of the Dog.
MoviesNME

‘Pig’, ‘Here Today’ and more coming to Edinburgh Film Festival 2021

The UK premieres of Michael Sarnoski’s ‘Pig’, starring Nicolas Cage, and Billy Crystal’s ‘Here Today’ will open and close the 74th Edinburgh International Film Festival. As reported by Variety, other highlights of the annual festival will include the UK premiere of ‘Annette’, ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’, ‘Prince Of Muck’ and...
Moviesmoveablefest.com

Blackstar Film Fest 2021 Interview: Jahmil Eady on Living in the Moment in “Heartland”

Jahmil Eady couldn’t help but laugh a little thinking back to the moment on the set of her first film “Heartland” that made her cry. It was the film’s final scene and co-stars Maxine Goynes and Haskell Anderson III looked exactly like the characters that the writer/director had in her head as they embraced, so convincing as a woman and the grandfather she was about to lose to cancer that it moved the entire crew to tears. However, the very act of filming might’ve tipped her hand as to where she came down the provocative question at the heart of the film, when Goynes’ Jackie has trouble putting away her camera in an effort to keep his memory alive, neglecting how he’s trying to connect with her in his final days.
Moviessundance.org

The 2022 Sundance Film Festival: A New Convergence, Another Trip Around the Sun

A message from Festival Director Tabitha Jackson on the upcoming Sundance Film Festival, scheduled for January 20–30, 2022. This time last year, I wrote to share some early thoughts about how we were approaching my first Sundance Film Festival as director — and the first Sundance to be held in the midst of a pandemic.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Jean-Luc Godard Non-Conventional Documentary ‘See You Friday Robinson’ Set For Festival Circuit (EXCLUSIVE)

A long-gestating non-conventional documentary directed by Iranian multi-hyphenate Mitra Farahani centered around a conversation between Jean-Luc Godard and Iranian filmmaker and literary figure Ebrahim Golestan that took place via regular weekly email exchanges involving videos, images, aphorisms, and letters, is set to soon surface on the international festival circuit. The film, called “See You Friday Robinson: A Film Unlike Any Other,” stems from Farahani’s desire to initiate and portray a dialogue between the French New Wave icon, who is now 90, and Golestan, a revered intellectual who is 98 and lives in the West Sussex village of Bolney, south of London....
Bridgehampton, NYsagharborexpress.com

Black Film Festival Returns to Parrish Art Museum

The Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreational Center (BHCCRC) is presenting its second Black Film Festival with the Parrish Art Museum, and at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 30, will present “Shaina” and the short film “My Father the Mover” outdoors on the museum’s lawn. Bring your own chair to the screening.
Moviesnerdreactor.com

Several Films to Watch Out for at Fantasia Film Festival 2021

It’s August 4th, which means we’re less than 24 hours away from the start of the Fantasia Film Festival 2021. If you’re looking at the festival schedule and deciding on films to watch, then let us help you out in filling out your list. Fighter. South Korea is a country...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

9 Toronto Film Festival Documentaries That Could Shake Up the Oscars

The documentary awards race always begins at Sundance, where “Flee” (Neon) and “Summer of Soul” (Searchlight) broke out as Oscar frontrunners; Tribeca debuted high-profile “The Lost Leonardo” (Sony Pictures Classics) and “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” (Focus), while Todd Haynes’ “Velvet Underground” (AppleTV+) and “Val” (A24/Amazon) played well at Cannes. Every September, the Toronto International Film Festival documentary lineup introduces more top non-fiction titles to the list of Oscar contenders — and this year, without many clear frontrunners, TIFF’s influence will be greater than ever. In the good old days when the TIFF selection was a sprawling smorgasbord, Thom Powers...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Festival In Focus: How The Sarajevo Film Festival’s Dramatic Origins Have Shaped It Into A Dynamic Launching Pad For Regional Talent

If there was ever doubt about the resilience of the cultural sector during times of great turmoil, one only need look to the Sarajevo Film Festival to see how an industry can, quite literally, rise from the ashes. The festival began during the Bosnian War in 1995, in the midst of a near four-year siege on Sarajevo, which ravaged the capital. To this day, it remains the longest siege of a capital city in the history of modern warfare. Sarajevo Film Festival’s aim was to reconstruct and rejuvenate a city and its inhabitants, a set of people who had been cut...
Moviesseattlepi.com

Ethan Hawke to Be Feted at Karlovy Vary Film Festival

Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival, the leading cinema event in Central and Eastern Europe, will honor American actor, director, and writer Ethan Hawke, who will receive the Festival President’s Award at its 55th edition, taking place Aug. 20-28. The award is given to actors, directors, and producers who have “contributed in a fundamental way to the development of contemporary world cinema.”
Moviesseattlepi.com

New Locarno Film Festival Chief Giona A. Nazzaro Talks 'Audience-Friendly' Vision

New Locarno Film Festival artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro, who is the former head of the Venice Film Festival’s Critics’ Week, is starting to put his stamp on the Swiss fest dedicated to indie cinema with a lineup comprising comedies and genre films alongside more straightforward auteur cinema, driven by a desire to make the selection “more audience friendly,” as he puts it. Nazzaro spoke to Variety about some of the choices that reflect this new course. Excerpts.
Brooklyn, NYmoveablefest.com

BlackStar Film Fest 2021 Interview: Amina Sutton and Maya Tanaka on Bringing Out the Richness in “The Price of Cheap Rent”

Amina Sutton and Maya Tanaka are hardly the first artists to flock to Brooklyn in search of inspiration and spiritual nourishment, as they dutifully note in “The Price of Cheap Rent,” reeling off the long list of iconoclasts that have made their home in Bed-Stuy, but they make a strong case for potentially being the last when they so mercilessly send-up the plight of restless creatives that assure themselves that paying $1500/a month to live in a corner with a tiny studio apartment is paying dues towards a fulfilling career in the arts than an uncaring landlord ready to take advantage of the next group that comes in with stars in their eyes. The unnamed artist at the center of “The Price of Cheap Rent,” vividly played by Sutton, can give herself a pat on the back for finding a flat that only costs $1150 and she’s able to live alone with every wall ready for her paintings to be hung, giving herself enough of a feeling of having made it that she can credibly offer her wisdom online to everyone else. The trouble is her growing suspicion that the place is haunted by ghosts.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Materna’ Review: Dated Themes Mar Spellbinding Performances in David Gutnik’s Tribeca Winner

David Gutnik’s debut feature “Materna” starts with an all-too familiar scene: a woman on a train, obviously desiring to be left alone, is being talked to by a highly aggressive man. He’s shouting, causing a scene, and the more the woman ignores him, the more frustrated he becomes. It’s unfortunate that the rest of “Materna” simultaneously never lives up to that opening intensity nor authenticity with regards to women in contemporary society, Gutnik utilizes the technique of telling four separate stories, each spotlighting one woman on the train that day. We’ve seen this method of storytelling done so often in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy