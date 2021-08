Chris Paul had one of his best seasons in the NBA this year. After being traded by the Oklahoma City Thunder, CP3 joined the Phoenix Suns and formed a dynamic duo with Devin Booker. Prior to his arrival, the Suns had a statement run in the Orlando Bubble, going undefeated during their time there. With Paul in their team, the Suns were able to break their poor regular seasons' streak of 10 years and reached the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the days of Steve Nash. Paul elevated the players around him, with both he and Booker becoming All-Stars last season.