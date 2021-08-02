Still Have to Prepare For It: Small August Election Day Keeps Clerks Busy

Maybe not for everyone but for many communities across Northern Michigan, Election Day returns Tuesday.

The precincts holding elections won’t be voting people into office but for the vast majority, they will be deciding how their tax dollars are spent, with millages and bond proposals. The local clerks will again be overseeing everything runs smoothly and accurately.

Usually in the off-election years, the August election isn’t even held in most jurisdictions, and the ones that do have a ballot, may only have one item on it. For the clerks that are holding elections, it’s a chance for them to improve over last year and maybe work on the protocols to get ready for the bigger elections coming next year.

“When it affects less townships, it is a little smaller scale,” said Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman, “It doesn’t take as much to prepare for but we still have to prepare for it it.”

It may be overlooked and ignored by many but the August elections are held for a reason.

“They’re putting it on because they want something to get passed,” said Nyman, “They’re hoping that voters show up and get out there and vote.”

In Wexford County, there are two initiatives on the ballot for select areas, an emergency services millage in Cherry Grove Township and a school millage for Manton.

Big or small, clerks must treat them the same.

“Because of the turnout we had in November, I imagine more people will be out than we usually anticipate for a small August election like this,” said Nyman.

Cedar Creek Township falls within the Manton Public School District and clerk Beth Edwards is running her first election.

“You still have to send out all your applications, take care of all the absentee ballots, make sure this is all set up for the election,” said Edwards.

The first election for the township since November 2020, the first following the controversy surrounding that election.

“There’s been a couple of people that have been kind of worried about things,” said Edwards, “But it’s just like how it’s always been, it’s just they’re concerned and I don’t blame them.”

Edwards is glad to have a slower pace for her first in charge but is ready for a long day, no matter the turnout.

“I’m not overly concerned,” said Edwards, “I’m just hoping I get enough sleep tonight.

A full list of elections being held in Northern Michigan can be found on the 9&10 News August Election Page.