Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wexford County, MI

Still Have to Prepare For It: Small August Election Day Keeps Clerks Busy

By Eric Lloyd
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago

Maybe not for everyone but for many communities across Northern Michigan, Election Day returns Tuesday.

The precincts holding elections won’t be voting people into office but for the vast majority, they will be deciding how their tax dollars are spent, with millages and bond proposals. The local clerks will again be overseeing everything runs smoothly and accurately.

Usually in the off-election years, the August election isn’t even held in most jurisdictions, and the ones that do have a ballot, may only have one item on it. For the clerks that are holding elections, it’s a chance for them to improve over last year and maybe work on the protocols to get ready for the bigger elections coming next year.

“When it affects less townships, it is a little smaller scale,” said Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman, “It doesn’t take as much to prepare for but we still have to prepare for it it.”

It may be overlooked and ignored by many but the August elections are held for a reason.

“They’re putting it on because they want something to get passed,” said Nyman, “They’re hoping that voters show up and get out there and vote.”

In Wexford County, there are two initiatives on the ballot for select areas, an emergency services millage in Cherry Grove Township and a school millage for Manton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sz4Xu_0bFgNMuU00

Big or small, clerks must treat them the same.

“Because of the turnout we had in November, I imagine more people will be out than we usually anticipate for a small August election like this,” said Nyman.

Cedar Creek Township falls within the Manton Public School District and clerk Beth Edwards is running her first election.

“You still have to send out all your applications, take care of all the absentee ballots, make sure this is all set up for the election,” said Edwards.

The first election for the township since November 2020, the first following the controversy surrounding that election.

“There’s been a couple of people that have been kind of worried about things,” said Edwards, “But it’s just like how it’s always been, it’s just they’re concerned and I don’t blame them.”

Edwards is glad to have a slower pace for her first in charge but is ready for a long day, no matter the turnout.

“I’m not overly concerned,” said Edwards, “I’m just hoping I get enough sleep tonight.

A full list of elections being held in Northern Michigan can be found on the 9&10 News August Election Page.

Comments / 0

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wexford County, MI
Government
City
Manton, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
County
Wexford County, MI
Manton, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Election Day#Clerks#Long Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Traverse City, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Downtown Traverse City Hosts Annual Street Sale

Shoppers flocked to downtown Traverse City on Friday for the city’s annual Street Sale. The event takes place every year on the first Friday of August. In 2020, the event was scheduled over a full week and held inside stores to avoid close contact with customers and employees during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy