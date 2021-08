We learned last night who the new Head of Household was in Big Brother 23 — now, let’s talk about their plan!. Last night Derek X. was officially named HoH following a battle for endurance, and he made a deal with Xavier to not nominate him in the event that he came off the wall. We think he’s going to hold to that, and his options elsewhere are interesting, to say the least. (It also seems like, at least for now, he doesn’t want to put up Alyssa, who also did really well in the competition.)