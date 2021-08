We had to dodge some early pop-up showers and storms, but it ended up being a nice Saturday across the mid-state. We'll turn up the heat a little more tomorrow with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s for the day. We'll have a nice mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. We're staying in the 90s on Monday, but it will also become a little more unsettled as we go into the work week. There will be a hit or miss shower or thunderstorm Monday afternoon. Those showers and storms will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures holding steady in the lower to even the mid 90s.