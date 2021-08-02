Cancel
New average weekly COVID-19 cases in Henrico reach 3-month high

By Tom Lappas
Posted by 
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LPclF_0bFgLj5V00

Henrico experienced 153 new cases of COVID-19 between Saturday and Monday – its most actual new cases in a three-day period in more than three months, since 154 were reported April 21-24, according to Virginia Department of Health data. (One hundred eighty-five cases in the county were reported July 1-3, but most of those were actually cases that had occurred weeks or months earlier and initially attributed to other localities.)

The county reported 52 cases Saturday, 45 Sunday and 56 Monday, according to the VDH. Henrico is now averaging 44 new daily cases during the most recent seven-day period – the highest that metric has been since late April.

The new cases are not resulting in many hospitalizations, though. Only two new hospitalizations related to the virus were reported Saturday and none since. The most recent virus-related death in Henrico occurred July 28.

Henrico’s seven-day positivity percentage among PCR (or standard swab) testing encounters is 6% – the highest it’s been since April 14. The county was averaging about 607 PCR tests per day during the seven-day period that ended July 29 (the most recent period available).

Among rapid testing encounters in the county, the seven-day positivity percentage was higher – 7.9% – as of the same day. That data was based upon the results of an average of 289 rapid tests per day during the most recent seven-day period, according to the VDH.

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

