Boston Red Sox: Chris Sale and Kyle Schwarber need to return soon
The past couple of days have been quite rough for the Boston Red Sox. While the rest of the MLB, and the AL East more importantly, made some big splashes at the trade deadline, Boston only managed to land outfielder Kyle Schwarber and a pair of relievers. Making matters even worse, after heading into a three game set against the Tampa Bay Rays with a game and a half lead in the AL East, they now find themselves trailing Tampa by a game and a half.chowderandchampions.com
