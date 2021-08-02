Boston Red Sox: Chris Sale and Kyle Schwarber need to return soon

Sale (elbow) will make at least two more rehab starts before being activated from the 60-day injured list, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. After a few non-arm-related setbacks over the winter, Sale's recovery from Tommy John surgery has gone smoothly for some time now. He's looked good in three rehab starts, allowing just two runs in 10.1 innings of work while striking out 20 and walking just one. He got up to 64 pitches in his most recent outing, so he could get to around 80 for Triple-A Worcester on Saturday. He'll still need at least one more rehab outing after that, which could put him on track to return Aug. 10 against the Rays if he remains on normal rest.