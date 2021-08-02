Remembering Saginaw Grant: Lone Ranger Actor Died at 85
In an industry that is known for lacking diversity, Saginaw Grant was proud to provide on-screen representation that shed light on Indigenous American culture. Over the course of his more than 30-year acting career, Saginaw Grant made dozens of on-screen appearances. His talent earned him roles in several successful movies and TV shows including Wind Talkers, Breaking Bad, and Harts of the West. More than anything, however, Saginaw Grant was known for playing Chief Big Bear in the 2013 movie, The Lone Ranger. Now, after years of applauding his work, people all around the world are mourning his death. Saginaw Grant passed away peacefully in his home on July 27, 2021, at 85 years old. Even though he is no longer with us, his memory will continue to live on through his work. Keep reading to learn more about Saginaw Grant’s career and legacy.www.tvovermind.com
Comments / 0