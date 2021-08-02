Remembering Saginaw Grant: Lone Ranger Actor Died at 85

One good indication that a person is getting older is that their favorite stars are starting to pass away. As sad and self-serving as that might sound, it’s the truth since several well-known actors have passed away over the last several years after giving the people one great performance after another. Charles Robinson, who went by Charlie more often than not, passed away recently at the age of 75, and as one might guess, a lot of our memories of this extremely likable actor have come into focus at this time. Charles’ career started back in the early 70s and went up until 2020 when he appeared in Love in the Time of Corona, which is pretty self-explanatory since it was about people trying to make connections with each other during the pandemic. For decades Charles managed to entertain an untold number of people, and it’s very likely that he’ll be remembered for quite a few roles that he accomplished in his time on screen, but one of them is bound to stick out in a big way since it was one of his most successful roles.