Shamir Announces New Book But I'm a Painter

By Matthew Ismael Rui z
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shamir has announced his first book, But I'm a Painter. The mixed media chapbook comprises essays about paintings Shamir has made since he was 21 years old. It’s due out August 27 via Bottlecap Press. In a statement, Shamir said of the book:. “I was once described by my close...

