Shamir Announces New Book But I'm a Painter

"Ever since I got going, I've been going for broke," Conor Murphy sings on "Go Down Together," and if there's even been a lyric that sums up Foxing's entire career, it's that one. When they released 2018's Nearer My God -- now regularly referred to as the OK Computer of the emo revival -- it felt like Foxing had pushed themselves as far as they could go. It's one of the most musically ambitious albums of the past decade, and the band did not shy away from admitting that they bit off a little more than they could chew. Two years after its release, guitarist Ricky Sampson left the band, marking the second time a member of the band's classic five-piece lineup left, and leaving Foxing as a trio. It would be understandable if Foxing decided to reel it in a bit for Nearer My God's followup, but Foxing managed to stay just as motivated and ambitious during the making of Draw Down The Moon as they were for its predecessor. Once again, Foxing are going for broke.