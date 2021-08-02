Front Desk Supply Sees Decreased PPE Trends in Hospitality Businesses Despite Delta Variant Cases and Encourages Increased Safety with Offer on PPE Supplies
SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. Front Desk Supply, a leading hospitality supplier based in San Diego, CA, announced today a frightening trend in sales data - PPE product purchases are declining, even as the Delta Variant’s presence continues to increase and mask mandates are returning in many communities. Current sales data shows numbers close to 2019 which mirrors the industry at large, however, the downward trend in PPE is concerning. To encourage continued vigilance within the hospitality industry, Front Desk Supply is offering a special on PPE, which can be found at http://www.FrontDeskSupply.com/August2021/.www.mysanantonio.com
