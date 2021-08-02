Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Front Desk Supply Sees Decreased PPE Trends in Hospitality Businesses Despite Delta Variant Cases and Encourages Increased Safety with Offer on PPE Supplies

MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. Front Desk Supply, a leading hospitality supplier based in San Diego, CA, announced today a frightening trend in sales data - PPE product purchases are declining, even as the Delta Variant’s presence continues to increase and mask mandates are returning in many communities. Current sales data shows numbers close to 2019 which mirrors the industry at large, however, the downward trend in PPE is concerning. To encourage continued vigilance within the hospitality industry, Front Desk Supply is offering a special on PPE, which can be found at http://www.FrontDeskSupply.com/August2021/.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Local
California Health
San Diego, CA
Industry
San Diego, CA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppe#Luggage#Signage#Prweb#Ppe#Http Www#Commercial Operations#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Crisp County, GACordele Dispatch

Delta Variant COVID cases increase sharply across Tri-County

As if there hasn’t been enough to worry about in the last two years, coronavirus disease No. 19, more commonly referred to as COVID-19, has reared it ugly head again, this time as another variant of the very contagious virus. Vice President of Patient Care Services April Dukes said she...
Public HealthMySanAntonio

Wellbeing Programs Are a Post-Covid Business Essential

Covid has brought wellbeing to the forefront of the agenda of most companies. This shifted the corporate view of wellbeing programs as a nice box to check to a business essential business for maintaining staff engagement, productivity and retention. This article explores why it’s so important that businesses have a...
Virginia StateWJLA

VDH sees significant increase in Delta variant throughout Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced Friday that they are seeing a significant increase in the Delta variant throughout the Commonwealth. Health officials say 80% of infections that occurred during the week ending July 10 were caused by the Delta variant - they say this...
HealthMySanAntonio

NFP Forms Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Group, Aligning Specialized Expertise with the Dynamic Needs of Employers

Experienced team to provide OHS, loss control, organizational effectiveness and training services. NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant providing corporate benefits, property and casualty (P&C), retirement and individual solutions, today announced the formation of its Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Group. Establishing the OHS Group advances NFP’s efforts to deliver the specialized expertise, capabilities and resources clients need to address complex risks across industries, products and programs.
mibiz.com

Michigan hospitals encourage vaccination in light of COVID-19 delta variant

As the COVID-19 delta variant surges across the country, Michigan hospitals are urging people to get vaccinated. In a statement issued by the Michigan Health & Hospital Association, hospitals said the delta variant accounts for more than half of the new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and spreads more than twice as fast than the original form of the coronavirus.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Air Alliance Group Future-Proofs its Business and Flies High with Creatio's Low-Code/No-Code Platform

BOSTON (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code/no-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced it was selected by Air Alliance for its future-proof low-code/no-code technology. Air Alliance Group, a certified aviation company, chose Creatio to accelerate operations by aligning their five business divisions, refining customer data accessibility, and adopting tools that empower users to build applications and automate processes in minutes. Air Alliance sifted through several vendors before landing on Creatio.
Chaves County, NMrdrnews.com

Delta variant low in region despite rising case numbers

The New Mexico Department of Health reported 609 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Wednesday, including 20 in Chaves County. Other counties in the southeast part of the state also reported high case numbers in Wednesday’s daily case update. Eddy County had 40 new cases, Lea County had 25, Curry County had 15, and Quay and Roosevelt counties each had 10.
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

PPE Unite Launches Its First Joint PPE Distribution & COVID-19 Vaccination Mobile Drive-thru Clinic In Partnership With City Of Bell Gardens And FHCCGLA For Small Businesses And Organizations

BELL GARDENS, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Los Angeles County Public Health Officials report a resurgence in COVID-19 cases across the County due to the Delta variant, the City of Bell Gardens, the Family Health Care Centers of Greater Los Angeles (FHCCGLA), and local supporting municipalities team up with PPE Unite to launch their first-ever combination PPE distribution and free vaccine clinic mobile event in Los Angeles to keep workplaces safe.
Michigan StatePetoskey News-Review

Delta variant appears in Northern Michigan as COVID-19 cases increase

GAYLORD — The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is now in Northern Michigan, with cases identified in Crawford and Grand Traverse counties. Delta represents a more dangerous version of the disease than other strains seen so far. It has an incubation period of four days, rather than six, making people contagious sooner. When the pandemic began, people spread the original coronavirus to an average of two or three people. Now people with Delta infect six people, on average, health experts say.
Economycbslocal.com

Business Works To Help Supply Teachers' Supplies

Genz-Ryan, the local cooling, heating, plumbing and electrical company is giving back to Twin Cities teachers this season with Classroom Cash, Jon Ryan explains (4:07). WCCO Mid-Morning - August 4, 2021.
Medical & BiotechMySanAntonio

TAIJI Medical Supplies, Inc. Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance on Its Surgical Mask and Increases Production as Delta Variant Cases Surge

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. TAIJI Medical Supplies, Inc. (TMS) announced today that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) clearance for its Professional Series Level 3 Surgical Face Mask. TMS will begin increasing production capacity of all face mask products immediately. This includes masks for children, adults and those working in a healthcare environment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy