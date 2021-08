Niabi Zoo, already home to more than 250 species, has confirmed the presence of a population of endangered Rusty Patch Bumble Bees on its grounds in Coal Valley, Ill. While not actually part of its animal collection, The Rusty Patch Bumble Bee presence is in no small part, due to the efforts of zoo staff in returning portions of the zoo grounds to native plantings, Director Lee Jackson said in a news release.