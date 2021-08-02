Dorr Street, I-475 interchange opening for traffic

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — After nearly two years of construction, the Dorr Street interchange at Interstate Highway 475 is opening to the public. "This is a continued step in the progress that we're having in Ohio and northwest Ohio," Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said. "A lot of new business openings, a lot of projects in the pipeline infrastructure is a big deal for job creation, new business investment for big events like the Solheim Cup, access to the university."