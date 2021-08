Drew Barrymore swapped the west coast for the east when she moved her and her daughters, Olive and Frankie, to the luxury Hamptons back in 2019. The E.T. actress purchased a sprawling 5,600 square-foot beach house for a whopping $5.5million, saving herself $2million on the original asking price. The property is in the exclusive area of Sagaponack, the east coast's most expensive zip code according to Business Insider.