After eight months on the market, longtime American Idol host, radio personality, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians producer Ryan Seacrest has knocked $10.5 million off the listing price for his Beverly Hills estate. Purchased from Ellen DeGeneres in 2012 at $39 million, Seacrest was originally asking for a whopping $85 million. He still stands to make a major profit if it sells at its current asking price of $74.5 million.