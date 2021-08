OSU kicked off its fall camp on Friday, meaning we are one step closer to what everyone hopes will be a much more normal college football season than we saw last year. But as variants of the COVID-19 virus continue to spread across the country and positive cases continue to spike, specifically in Oklahoma, the Cowboys have seen an increase in vaccination rates. At Big 12 Media Days last month, Mike Gundy said about 55% of Cowboys were vaccinated. OSU’s coach said Friday that number is now more than 80%.