The Wayward Realms revealed by former Elder Scrolls devs with teaser

The speculation surrounding The Elder Scrolls 6 and its release date has been that it's very, very far away. In fact, Bethesda and Xbox have hinted as much in the past. However, because the game was announced all the way back in 2018, alongside Starfield, which is set to release next year, many have been left with the impression that the next installment in the fantasy role-playing series isn't very far away. But it is. There's a reason we have been hearing next to nothing about the game, and that reason is simple: it's not releasing anytime soon. How do we know this? Because when speaking about the new Fable game in development, Xbox boss Phil Spencer confirmed The Elder Scrolls 6 will release after the new Fable game.