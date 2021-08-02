Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Wayward Realms revealed by former Elder Scrolls devs with teaser

By Andrew Farrell
pcinvasion.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve had to make do without a new game in The Elder Scrolls series for quite some time. Although it’s a little hard to believe, Skyrim was released nearly a decade ago. While news on the next game in that franchise has been few and far between, another game has popped up that’s similarly exciting. Back in 2019, OnceLost Games, a studio made up of former lead developers from The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall and other games, announced its intention to make a spiritual successor to that game. The first trickles of information have been doled out, as the studio has revealed The Wayward Realms, with details and a teaser trailer.

www.pcinvasion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Devs#The Wayward Realms#Oncelost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
RPG
Related
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

The Elder Scrolls Online Update 7.0.9 Patch Notes

The Elder Scrolls Online update 7.0.9 has finally arrived, so here’s everything that’s been changed and added with this update! Like a lot of patches today apparently, today’s Elder Scrolls Online update doesn’t have much to look forward to. If anything, it’s just a few bug fixes that round out to an 88MB patch. Still, that doesn’t make it any less worth noting, as bugs being squashed is never a bad thing. Today’s changes in particular center around UI fixes, so things should work a bit better going into the future there. Without further adieu, here’s everything you can expect to see fixed with The Elder Scrolls Online update 7.0.9!
Video Gamesmaxfrequency.net

That’s No Moon Studio Announced, Former PlayStation Devs Behind It

Game Veterans Establish New Indie Development Studio by Trilby Beresford for The Hollywood Reporter. That’s No Moon Entertainment is led by CEO Michael Mumbauer, former head of PlayStation’s Visual Arts Group. For its debut action-adventure project, the company is backed by a $100 million investment from South Korean developer Smilegate, creators of the CrossFire first-person shooter series.
Video GamesComicBook

The Elder Scrolls 6 Release Date Speculation Confirmed by Xbox

The speculation surrounding The Elder Scrolls 6 and its release date has been that it's very, very far away. In fact, Bethesda and Xbox have hinted as much in the past. However, because the game was announced all the way back in 2018, alongside Starfield, which is set to release next year, many have been left with the impression that the next installment in the fantasy role-playing series isn't very far away. But it is. There's a reason we have been hearing next to nothing about the game, and that reason is simple: it's not releasing anytime soon. How do we know this? Because when speaking about the new Fable game in development, Xbox boss Phil Spencer confirmed The Elder Scrolls 6 will release after the new Fable game.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Elder Scrolls Online Previews New Dungeon - The Dread Cellar

Elder Scrolls Online wants to know, are you ready for prison? In the northern hills of Blackwood stands a dank and gloomy prison known as the Dread Cellar where only the most infamous prisoners are held. Now with mysterious energy emerging from the prison that was believed to be abandoned, what will you find?
Video GamesPCGamesN

The Elder Scrolls mod for Crusader Kings 3 will add character-specific storylines

We were already impressed with the scale of The Elder Kings II, the Crusader Kings 3 mod that expands on one of the most popular mods for Crusader Kings 2. The mod will transform Paradox’s medieval grand strategy game into an Elder Scrolls history sandbox, but a new dev diary explains that it’s going to have detailed story paths for specific personalities, packed with Elder Scrolls lore.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Deathloop Devs Reveals Julianna Will Have Her Own Progression

Deathloop is slated to release this September. While we are getting closer to the release date, the Arkane Studios decided to hold an AMA. As a result, we got a few more details about what to expect during the conversation with fans. One of those details that came out during the AMA was some incentive for playing as Julianna. It looks like this character will have their own progression with the ability to unlock gear.
TV SeriesCollider

'Money Heist' Final Season Teaser Reveals Incoming Trailer for Final Heist

Netflix has released the first teaser for the final season of its hit crime drama, Money Heist, and it looks like the Spanish-language series isn’t pulling any punches for its final curtain. As dramatic and tense as the series is known to be, the first look into the final adventures of The Professor and his band of misfit criminals leaves fans in high anticipation of the full trailer, expected next week.
Video GamesComicBook

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Player's Game-Breaking Discovery Goes Viral

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is a game that refuses to die, much like GTA 5, Minecraft, and many other increasingly nostalgic titles. To this day, the Skyrim Reddit page is populated and lively, much more than many of the Reddit pages of the latest and greatest games. Right now, the top post on this Reddit page is one player's discovery of a classic game-breaking trick that allows you to maximize one of your character's skills quickly and effortlessly. Of course, while the trick is new to the player and many others -- if not most players -- it's not technically new, but this didn't stop the post from quickly shooting to the top.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Former ArenaNet co-founder Jeff Strain calls for game dev unionization

Jeff Strain, a former employee of Blizzard, former co-founder of ArenaNet, and current founder of Undead Labs, is joining the cavalcade of voices condemning Activision-Blizzard’s culture. In a letter sent to his employees that he invited them to publish to the public, Strain is calling on the video game industry to unionize and inviting his studio to join a union with his full endorsement.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

The Wayward Realms, An Upcoming Ambitious RPG

If you are the kind of gamer that likes an open world that you can sink hundreds of hours into, then developers Ted Peterson and Julian LeFay are working on something right up your alley. The pair had previously worked on Elder Scrolls Daggerfall and Arena in the past, and now, they are developing a new RPG with OnceLost Games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy