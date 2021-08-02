Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

CSU professor arrested on child pornography charges has hearing moved to September

By Austin Fleskes
ReporterHerald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Kondratieff, the former Colorado State University professor facing child pornography charges, has had his next hearing moved to late September. Kondratieff was arrested in January by Fort Collins Police Services on a warrant. He has since been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child — video 20-plus items, and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child — possession of material, according to court records.

www.reporterherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Bond, CO
Local
Colorado Education
Fort Collins, CO
Education
City
Fort Collins, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Csu#Colorado State University#University Professor#Csu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy