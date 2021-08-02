FGA Investigates Third-Party Involvement in Executive Order 14019 and Future Voter Registration Processes
NAPLES, Fla. (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. Friday, the Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA) filed Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests to multiple federal agencies requesting communications and documents related to Biden Executive Order (EO) 14019 titled “Promoting Access to Voting.”. The information that is being requested may help determine whether...www.timesunion.com
Comments / 0