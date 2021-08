Equities analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. nLIGHT posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.