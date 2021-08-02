Cancel
Hey, Netflix Fans, You Better Get Your 007 Watching On While You Can

When you have a series as huge as the James Bond franchise, the world of streaming can be pretty taxing. The 24 films that exist in the current catalog are not only usually scattered among streaming platforms, but they’re also frequently subject to availability, leaving platforms only to pop up somewhere else. Which makes me the bearer of bad news today, as I must advise you Netflix fans out there to watch Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace while you can, as both Daniel Craig films will be leaving the platform very soon.

