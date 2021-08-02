Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

FGA Investigates Third-Party Involvement in Executive Order 14019 and Future Voter Registration Processes

MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

NAPLES, Fla. (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. Friday, the Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA) filed Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests to multiple federal agencies requesting communications and documents related to Biden Executive Order (EO) 14019 titled “Promoting Access to Voting.”. The information that is being requested may help determine whether...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Executive Order#Conflict Of Interest#Executive Power#Fga#Foia#Prweb#Demos Legal#Legal Affairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
ElectionsDallas News

Online voter registration becomes permanent part of updating drivers’ license

Texans can now register to vote online when updating their drivers’ licenses through the Texas Department of Public Safety’s website — permanently. Texans have been able to register to vote through this process since August 2020, when a judge ordered that the state must comply with the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, commonly known as the “motor voter” law. The purpose of that law is to make it “easier for all Americans to register to vote and to maintain their registration,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NJ.com

DOJ settles lawsuit with N.J. over voter registration

The Department of Justice announced Thursday it has settled a lawsuit it filed against the state of New Jersey over voter registration opportunities for customers of disability transportation services. The lawsuit claimed disability transportation offices including NJ Transit Access Link and county-based Community Transportation programs have failed to provide voter...
Electionshot96.com

New Jersey to improve voter registration help for disabled people

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -New Jersey has agreed to take steps to better provide voter registration opportunities to people with disabilities under an agreement announced by the U.S. Justice Department on Thursday. The department said it has settled a lawsuit brought against the state over voter registration for the disabled. The complaint...
Presidential Electionarizonadailyindependent.com

Party Poopers: Independent Voter Registrations Surge As Parties Fall

WASHINGTON – The major political parties in Arizona have continued to lose voters since the November election, with strident partisanship “turning off” voters and driving them to register as independents, analysts said. The most recent numbers from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office show that the Republican, Democratic and Libertarian...
New York City, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Restricting ballots access to third parties

On July 16, Governor Cuomo signed a series of election law changes which he stated would make it easier for voters to “perform their critical functions and keep our democracy running.” The reforms do include important measures such as allowing absentee ballots through electronic means as well as requiring boards of elections to publicize changes in polling places. While any measures to expand voting access are certainly welcome and necessary, these reforms fail to address the true failures in election integrity created by the Governor himself.
Kokomo, INPosted by
Kokomo Tribune

Voter Registration offices moves to Stout center

The Howard County Voter Registration office has moved. The office is now operating out of Room 100 in the Jeff Stout Government Center, 120 E. Mulberry St. The office’s phone number is 765-456-2219. The full mailing address is as follows:. Howard County Voter Registration. 120 E. Mulberry St., Room 100.
Congress & Courtstalesbuzz.com

Senate on Saturday broke the filibuster, clearing the 60-vote threshold to advance the plan for final passage

President Biden on Saturday gave a final push for the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package as the Senate reconvened to advance the measure. Driving the news: The Senate on Saturday broke the filibuster, clearing the 60-vote threshold to advance the plan for final passage, after which it will head to the House. It is not clear when the final Senate vote will take place.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Announced For Selected Citizens

Stimulus Check has been announced in some states. These payments will be rolled out to a specific set of citizens. At a time when the government is uninterested, these payments are welcome. As many as four American states have designed their Stimulus Checks. These payments will surely lighten up the mood in gloomy circumstances.
PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Approves Rule Forcing Companies To Hire Minority, LGBTQ+ Executives And Publicly Disclose Diversity

The top U.S. financial regulatory agency approved a rule that forces publicly traded companies to reveal the diversity of their executive boardroom to investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) voted in favor of the rule, which will apply to all companies traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange, according to the text of the approval released Friday.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Nunes sees 'challenge' in Garland attempting to 'bury' Durham report

A top House Republican doubts the Justice Department will allow the release of any report from special counsel John Durham. Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, said Attorney General Merrick Garland "seems to be kind of a puppet for the Left." The "challenge," he added, is whether Garland will "bury the report."

Comments / 0

Community Policy