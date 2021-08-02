FGA Investigates Third-Party Involvement in Executive Order 14019 and Future Voter Registration Processes

Texans can now register to vote online when updating their drivers’ licenses through the Texas Department of Public Safety’s website — permanently. Texans have been able to register to vote through this process since August 2020, when a judge ordered that the state must comply with the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, commonly known as the “motor voter” law. The purpose of that law is to make it “easier for all Americans to register to vote and to maintain their registration,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice.