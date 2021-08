Reinforcements are on the way to Colorado Rapids, it’s just a matter of how soon they can start contributing. In the days leading up to Saturday’s match at Austin FC, Rapids general manager Pádraig Smith and the front office sent financial considerations to acquire midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from LAFC and Dominique Badji from Nashville. Kaye is not expected to be available Saturday, as his Gold Cup run with the Canadian national team ended late Thursday night, but Badji, according to coach Robin Fraser, is available. Badji could make his second debut for Colorado Rapids with Diego Rubio, who missed last week’s loss at Real Salt Lake with injury, questionable against Austin.