Flood Advisory issued for Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 18:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-02 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Berkeley; Charleston; Dorchester The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flood Advisory for Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina Charleston County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 638 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include North Charleston, Summerville, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Ladson, West Ashley, Magnolia Gardens, College Park, Crowfield Plantation, Sangaree, Charleston Airport, Lincolnville, Greggs Landing, Summerville Medical Center, Middleton Place, Archdale, Oakbrook, Charleston Southern University, Centerville and Northwoods Mall. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.