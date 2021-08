Hermance A. Pelletier, 99, of Portland, Maine, passed away on Wednesday July 28, 2021, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice in Scarborough, Maine. She was born in Berlin, N.H., on Dec. 19, 1921, the daughter of John and Josephine (Verrette) Baillargeon and lived in Berlin, N.H. After losing her husband of many years, Jean Baptist Pelletier, she moved to Hindsdale, N.H., and then Portland, Maine.