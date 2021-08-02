Cancel
Laurens County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Laurens by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 17:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-02 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Laurens SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN LAURENS COUNTY UNTIL 730 PM EDT At 640 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was near Harlow, or near Dublin...moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Dublin, East Dublin, Rentz, Harlow, Rockledge, Brewton, Lowery and Minter. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. WIND...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

