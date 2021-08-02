Cancel
Both Garoppolo and Lance Throw Picks on Day 5 of the 49ers QB Competition

By SI.com
49erswebzone.com
 5 days ago

On Day 5 of the quarterback competition between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, the 49ers installed screen passes and jet sweeps, and spent roughly half the morning in the red zone. Here's what each quarterback did. JIMMY GAROPPOLO Completed 12 of 17 throws, tossed two touchdown passes, one ...

www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

