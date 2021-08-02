Both Garoppolo and Lance Throw Picks on Day 5 of the 49ers QB Competition

On February 2, 2020, Jimmy Garoppolo led his San Francisco 49ers into the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV in Miami leading the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs 20-10. During the first three quarters, Garoppolo was surgically accurate, completing 17 of 20 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown to help build their lead. Over the next fifteen minutes of game action, the Chiefs would rally to take a 24-20 lead, but Garoppolo had a chance to play the hero. On a third and 10 from near midfield with 1:40 remaining in the game, Emmanuel Sanders beat two Chiefs defenders deep, and was open at the five-yard line. Garoppolo had time to load up and throw, heaving the ball nearly 60 yards in the air, but his effort fell three yards beyond the grasp of his sprinting teammate.