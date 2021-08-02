Cancel
Delta Variant and breakthrough cases in Alabama

By Alan Collins
wbrc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama continues to see breakthrough cases of COVID in the state. This is where people are fully vaccinated, but they still get infected. Alabama health leaders, doctors and infectious disease doctors have all said the same thing. Yes there is a chance you could get infected with COVID or the highly contagious Delta variant, but they said the odds are low and the effects are less severe than if you are not vaccinated.

