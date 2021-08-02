Cancel
Detroit, MI

Video Showing DPD Officer Punching Man In Greektown Prompts Investigation

CBS Detroit
 5 days ago
(CBS DETROIT) – A viral video on Reddit leads to an investigation within the Detroit Police Department.

The video posted to Reddit on Aug. 1 shows a Detroit Police officer punching a man in Greektown, causing him to fall backward on the pavement.

Officers later sat the man up, who was able to speak after the incident.

DPD confirms it did learn of the video via social media.

In a statement, the department says internal affairs is reviewing the matter and will give updates as soon as it can.

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62.

