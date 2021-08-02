Video Showing DPD Officer Punching Man In Greektown Prompts Investigation

(CBS DETROIT) – A viral video on Reddit leads to an investigation within the Detroit Police Department.

Here is the video that was posted:

The video posted to Reddit on Aug. 1 shows a Detroit Police officer punching a man in Greektown, causing him to fall backward on the pavement.

Officers later sat the man up, who was able to speak after the incident.

DPD confirms it did learn of the video via social media.

In a statement, the department says internal affairs is reviewing the matter and will give updates as soon as it can.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.