Fishers, IN

At the table with Anna: LouVino Fishers

By Anna Skinner
Current Publishing
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna’s take: LouVino is a beautiful restaurant in the heart of downtown Fishers, and it’s an excellent place for date night or brunch with friends. I tried an array of items, including the baller board charcuterie ($36), which was overflowing with Italian pepperoni, Manchego, a triple-cream brie, Capacolla, pancetta and local honey, among other items; Brussels sprouts salad ($11), which gave me fiesta vibes with cilantro lime vinaigrette, pickled cherry peppers and roasted corn; and the raspberry wedge salad ($14), a delicious, sweet salad with crushed raspberries, dates, gorgonzola cheese, red onion, Marcona almonds, romaine and a creamy raspberry vinaigrette. My favorite dish was seared duck with peaches ($28), which was thinly sliced layered duck and juicy peach slices atop fingerling potatoes, assorted veggies and a sweet cognac gastrique that paired beautifully with the duck. Another favorite was the vegan stir fry ($20), which got extra points because not only was it vegan, it was delicious, with a colorful array of rainbow carrots, baby corn, water chestnuts, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, zucchini, onions and spinach, all tossed in a spicy sweet ginger sauce and dotted with sesame seeds. LouVino does an excellent job with cooking its veggies, which may seem like an easy task, but I’ve found most restaurants overcook them, whereas LouVino prepares them with the perfect amount of crisp and still hold their shape. End your meal with chocolate chip cookie dough stuffed beignets ($9), a decadent ending to a delicious meal with a light vanilla anglaise and bourbon chocolate ganache.

