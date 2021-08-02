Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

My watchfaces for Haylou Solar

xda-developers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHi everybody. Well, I've been creating watchfaces for watches with MTK2502 CPU and for watches with full verision of Android for some years. Not long ago, I've discovered the Haylou Solar and the fact that it was possible to create new watchfaces and install them in this watch, and I decided to "increase my catalog".

forum.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haylou#Vxp
Related
Electronicspocketnow.com

Here are the Galaxy Watch 4 leaked watchfaces

Samsung will unveil two new smartwatches at its next Galaxy Unpacked event, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. So far, we’ve seen renders of the latest smartwatches but haven’t seen how the software would look and work. A pair of new videos have leaked today that showcases what we can expect in terms of looks. Google Play Store and Google Maps are also present, something that’s not currently available on Samsung’s Tizen smartwatches.
Technologyxda-developers

[APP][5.0+] Tilla - subscriptions manager

Hi guys, I am the developer of some ad-free system utilities for Android OS (Castro, Skit, and Graphie) and now I tried to do something different, so meet Tilla - subscriptions tracker with the ability to receive reminders about coming payments for subscriptions, get total expenses statistics and more. As always, Tilla is completely ad-free and scum-free and it has a "Premium" version, which has additional features - cloud synchronization between devices, local backups with different states, and dark-mode.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Pixel 5a reportedly launches soon at a lower price than the Pixel 4a 5G

Earlier this week, Google gave us an early look at the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Both phones will launch this fall and feature flagship hardware, including Google’s in-house Tensor SoC, powerful cameras, and a premium design. While Google hasn’t set a launch date in stone for the Pixel 6 series, it appears the more affordable Pixel 5a will likely precede the flagship series.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

OnePlus releases kernel sources for the OnePlus Nord 2

Update 1 (8/6/2021 @ 11:40 AM ET): The article previously mentioned that the kernel sources for Nord N200 were released. This was in error, which we regret. Last month, OnePlus unveiled the Nord 2, the company’s latest affordable flagship contender that offers powerful hardware and a premium design at a competitive price. Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200, the OnePlus Nord 2 is the first OnePlus phone to feature a MediaTek chip. OnePlus is pretty swift when it comes to releasing and keeping the kernel sources up-to-date. It’s also on pretty good terms with the aftermarket community. But since the OnePlus Nord 2 comes with a MediaTek chip, many were wondering whether the company will be able to maintain the same supportive stance regarding aftermarket developments.
Electronicsxda-developers

Grab a Google Wifi 3-pack for just $150 ($50 off) to fix your home internet

There are many, many, many mesh Wi-Fi systems that promise to deliver a strong network connection to every corner of your home, but one of the better ones in recent years has been the Google Wifi. It’s not the most powerful mesh system around, but the Google Wifi is easy to use and is almost always better than a single router. Now you can get a pack of three Google Wifi stations for $150 at multiple retailers, a savings of $50 from the normal price.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Is Solar Ash coming to Steam?

Trippy 3D platformer Solar Ash is exciting fans worldwide with its stunning graphics and intriguing gameplay concept. Recently announced for an October 26 release, some may wonder if Solar Ash is coming to Steam as many indies have been exclusive on the Epic Games Store as of late. What fate lies before PC gamers?
Astronomyskyatnightmagazine.com

Pictures of solar prominences

Try 3 issues for just £5 when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!. Solar prominences are huge, looping structures of plasma that can be seen erupting from the surface of the Sun, often appearing as bright loops against the darkness of space. The Sun is a scorching...
Technologyxda-developers

Firmaware / Stock Rom of XGODY MATE 30

Hi, I'm looking for Firmaware / Stock Rom of XGODY MATE 30, I couldn't find it on any forum, website... etc, how can I find it? I need to flash my device please!. Hello, I have an Xgody Mate 30, it is crashing in Boot Mode as it is attached below, I searched for stock rom and couldn't find it, some suggestion.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

deleting unnecessary stuff out of system folder - Android 11

I have tried to search it, but being pro newbie, I found nothing. Is it possible to make this folder little bit lighter it takes 22gb of space, and my poor phone has only 64gb. You can delete some apps using root file manager. I've use root explorer and have for years but nowadays there are times where it will not allow me to delete some apps (YouTube, chrome are a few this has happened to me on..) that my phone will NOT allow me to. And yes I have magisk and root explorer pro has root permission when this has happened. One way to get these apps off when this has happened to me is use another root file manager. Amaze file manager did the trick. I was able to delete apps I could not with root explorer. I'm BIG on not having useless bloatware on my phone so disabling apps is NOT my style. I usually save a copy by making backup and throw the backed up apks on my laptop or a USB thumb drive and delete whatever in case I end up deleting something that messes with my phone...Far as what can be deleted and what can't you can just discover for yourself. That's what I've done. I'm currently on a custom rom and I normally don't do much deleting unless I'm using the Google stock rom. If and when I do wipe more off stock I'll return and give you a list of what I did clear out. Just look in /system/app, /system/priv-app, product/app, /vendor/app with a root app and go to town. That's what I've always done. I believe TWRP for Android 11, the test build that bigbiff dropped about a month ago works now to make backups so that would be something to maybe do before hand in case you end up needing to restore your rom. On a few other devices I've owned people would sometimes make a thread on here for apps that can be removed and all and then list what they took off and what not to. I believe this Is what you are talking about.. If so hopefully it helps.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Samsung Galaxy A52s design and colors revealed in new leaked renders

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A52 5G and A52 4G in March. Nearly five months later, the South Korean smartphone giant is gearing up to add a new model to the lineup in the Galaxy A52s. The phone has been making rounds in various leaks over the past couple of weeks and recently got certified by FCC, hinting at an imminent launch. Now some newly leaked renders have given us a closer look at the phone’s design.
Internetxda-developers

Google Photos starts rolling out a new “Memories” widget for some users

Back in June, we reported that the Google Photos app for Android was preparing to add a new home screen widget for displaying your Memories, a feature that’s been available on the iOS version of the app since last year. Although the code for the feature was present in the app, it wasn’t available to end-users at the time. But it appears Google has finally started rolling out the new Your Memories widget for some users.
xda-developers

Google unveils new battery-powered Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell

Yesterday we learned that Google was gearing up to launch new Nest security cameras and doorbells. Well, today, the Mountain View giant has officially unveiled them. The newly announced Nest lineup includes the Google Nest Cam (battery), Nest Cam with floodlight, the 2nd gen wired Nest Cam, and Nest Doorbell (battery).
Energy IndustryWSET

Know Your Solar

Gain freedom from the power companies with solar energy. This companies linear installations make channeling power from the sun affordable and easy on the eyes. #solarpower #natural #energy #virginia #freedom.
Technologyxda-developers

Does the A52 5G have ant+

Can anyone confirm if the A52 5G has ant+. I use this for connecting to sports accessories such as HRM, Speed/Cadence etc. Tried the Samsung Support chat but after 30 minutes no real idea. It shows up on some spec sites but not others. TIA.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

Scosche MagicMount MSC 4-in-1 review – A versatile, MagSafe compatible dashboard mount for iPhone

REVIEW – Our phones are indispensable when driving, often providing directions, music, audiobooks and more. But, did you know that at least 24 states here in the US ban the use of a hand-held cell phone while driving? That doesn’t mean you can’t use your phone for directions, but it does mean that you need a secure location for your phone that isn’t your hand. Scosche has a new configurable solution called the MagicMount MSC 4-in-1 that’s designed to be used with Apple’s MagSafe Charger and provides multiple mounting solutions in your car.
Astronomycreators.com

Lesson of a Solar Opposition to Saturn

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Many benefit from your loving attention, though it's not all selflessness motivating your goodness. There are advantages to living in the fullest measure of their affection, which you'll enjoy now and in the days to come. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Hooray! What works best will also...
ChinaPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Did You Receive a Strange Package in the Mail?

About a year ago, everyone was receiving packets of seeds in the mail from China. I never received one and felt left out. Yesterday, in my mailbox, there was a small white envelope that arrived. A very strange piece of mail. I didn't remember ordering anything recently. When I looked...
Public SafetyTidbits

Yet another scam?

My wife got an SMS on her iPhone claiming to be from USPS about an undelivered parcel. She clicked on the link it contained and came to a very good lookalike USPS page. When she asked if I was expecting a parcel a few bells rang. No, I was not.

Comments / 0

Community Policy