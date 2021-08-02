Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

US hits 70% vaccination rate -- a month late, amid a surge

By ORDER REPRINT
Fresno Bee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. on Monday finally reached President Joe Biden’s goal of getting at least one COVID-19 shot into 70% of American adults -- a month late and amid a fierce surge by the delta variant that is swamping hospitals and leading to new mask rules and mandatory vaccinations around the country.

www.fresnobee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#The Surge#Baptist Hospital#Mcdonald#White House#The U S Senate#Republican#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
HealthPosted by
CBS DFW

Is A National Vaccine Mandate Coming?

(CBS DFW) — The COVID pandemic seemed to be nearing its end a few months ago. Case numbers were falling. People were returning to offices. The economy was picking up. It’s since become clear that the pandemic was entering a new phase. The number of COVID cases is once again increasing across the country, thanks to the rise of the Delta variant. Most of the new cases and virtually all of the resulting hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. Mass vaccination remains the only realistic path out of the pandemic. But the national vaccination rate has slowed from over 3 million shots per day in the spring to just over half a million shots per day this summer. The doses are readily available in most communities. The uninoculated are just unwilling to get them. Vaccination mandates are now being implemented across various levels of government and the private sector. Short of a national vaccine mandate, how effective can they be?
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
Public HealthNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Southerners May Shoot Vaccination Volunteers

Republican Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene told the Alabama Federation of Republican Women on Tuesday that southerners might shoot door-to-door vaccination volunteers associated with the Biden Administration. Noting that Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation, Greene said, "(Democratic President) Joe Biden wants to come talk...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

180 million Americans vaccinated against Covid, says CDC

Some three out of four, or 75 percent, of all Americans above the age of 18 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, according to the US CDC. Some three out of four, or 75 percent, of all Americans above the age of 18 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, according to the US CDC.
Public Healthkotatv.com

More South Dakotans, Americans getting vaccinated as delta spreads

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ever since the delta variant became the dominant strain of COVID-19, health experts nationally have increased their push to get more people vaccinated. Here at home, vaccination rates are staying the course with more than half the population fully vaccinated. The White House announced Friday...
KidsPosted by
The Independent

Psaki says her kindergartener ‘can wear a mask all day’ after Fox News suggests they are ‘harmful’ to children

White House press secretary Jen Psaki drew on personal experience to push back against concerns over students being required to wear masks all day at school. The Centers for Disease Control’s latest guidance says that teachers, staff, and students should wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status – which caused consternation in some quarters.
U.S. PoliticsDaily Gate City

US hiring surges in July, unemployment rate drops

President Joe Biden reports on surge in July jobs numbers and rallied support as senators seem on track to wrap up work on the bipartisan infrastructure plan, a nearly $1 trillion proposal expected to come up for a vote as soon as Saturday. (Aug. 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News:...
Florida StatePosted by
PBS NewsHour

Thousands of Floridians hospitalized with COVID-19, as governor rejects CDC recommendations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida hospital chain is suspending elective surgeries and putting beds in conference rooms, an auditorium and even a cafeteria as many more patients seek treatment for COVID-19. “We are seeing a surge like we’ve not seen before in terms of the patients coming,” Memorial Healthcare System’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marc Napp said Wednesday during a news conference in Hollywood.
Public HealthNY1

U.S. health officials point to positive vaccination stats amid COVID surge

Federal health officials on Thursday sought to underscore progress the U.S is making in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic – touting growing vaccination rates, even as officials acknowledged a new "summer surge" in parts of the country, fueled largely by low vaccination rates and the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.
Public HealthKYUK

YKHC Urges Vaccination Amid Delta Variant Surge

Health officials continue to sound the alarm about the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country and in Alaska. “The original COVID could infect one person, can infect two to three people. This version of the virus can infect between five and eight individuals,” Dr. Elizabeth Bates, Director of Infection Control at the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation, said on Alaska Public Media’s "Talk of Alaska" on Aug. 8 about the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy