SRTC commencement honors more than 800 graduates

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. — On July 29, Southern Regional Technical College held a commencement ceremony in honor of the over 800 graduates who completed their programs during the spring and summer semesters of 2021.

More than 250 students participated during the commencement ceremony, which was held at SRTC Bainbridge. President Jim Glass said that holding the ceremony at SRTC Bainbridge was an exciting opportunity for the entire college community.

“The SRTC Bainbridge campus is an incredible setting for this occasion,” said Glass. “Being able to celebrate our students for their accomplishments on our campus is a privilege, and we were honored to welcome family and friends to celebrate right along with us.”

SRTC’s graduation was a morning of conferring degrees, diplomas, and certificates to students who have completed their respective credit programs or high school equivalency credentials. Many graduates received multiple honors as certain programs have embedded certificates that are obtained when completing said program in its entirety. In total, 240 degrees, 169 diplomas, 441 technical certificates of credit (TCC), and 44 high school equivalency (HSE) credentials were conferred by the end of the summer semester.

SRTC selected special guest Stephanie Butler to deliver the commencement address.

Butler is a certified veterinary technician and SRTC alumni. She graduated from SRTC in 2014 with a degree in veterinary technology. After a few years in general practice, she moved to internal medicine, working with a board certified internist for the past five years. Currently, she is an adjunct instructor for the SRTC Veterinary Technology Program and manages a clinic in Cairo, Ga. Butler is currently working towards her bachelor’s degree in veterinary technology at St. Petersburg College and plans to pursue a master’s degree in animal science.

Butler commended the gathered graduates for their perseverance through the challenges presented during their time in college, and encouraged them to take pride in their chosen career fields.

“You are the backbone of society,” she said. “From accounting to veterinary technology, our great nation depends on people like you to keep it running. We need nurses, respiratory therapists, and paramedics to keep our population healthy, social workers to protect our children, and forest management specialists to oversee our land. You, dear grads, are the light of our future.”

Glass thanked the graduates in attendance for choosing Southern Regional Technical College, and extended his appreciation to the gathered family and friends for supporting the students during their college journey. He encouraged the students to continue to work hard and take the lessons that they have learned at SRTC with them as they move forward in their education and their careers.