Wyoming Gives Okay To Online Sports Betting Rules

Wyoming today approved two sets of sports betting regulations in hopes of having online sportsbooks up and running in time for football season. Besides approving regular rules that could take additional weeks to put into place, the Wyoming Gaming Commission approved emergency regulations set to take effect as soon as they are green lighted by Gov. Mark Gordon and filed with appropriate state agencies. Both sets of rules are identical, but the emergency regs — by virtue of being deemed an “emergency” by the governor — will get sports betting online faster.