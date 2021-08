The New York Mets aren’t planning to sign No. 10 overall pick Kumar Rocker because of physical concerns, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel. Rocker was a superstar at Vanderbilt but dropped to No. 10 to New York in the 2021 draft. The Mets were going to sign him for $6 million, but that deal fell apart due to his physical examination and now it looks like there will be no agreement at all before Sunday’s 5 p.m. ET signing deadline.