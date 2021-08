The walls are quickly closing in on Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday they would conduct an investigation into sexual harassment allegations, following the New York Attorney General’s bombshell report that found Cuomo violated state and federal laws by sexually harassing several women. NBC New York obtained a letter from Westchester D.A. Mimi Rocah to the Attorney General’s office, requesting materials from their investigation related to allegations that Cuomo harassed a state trooper. “I believe it is appropriate for my Office to conduct a further inquiry to determine if any of the reported conduct that is alleged to have occurred in Westchester County is criminal in nature,” wrote Rocah.