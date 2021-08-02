Cancel
Environment

Forecast Discussion 8/2/21 PM: Mainly dry into midweek

By Shelby Clark
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh pressure building into the region Monday. Decreasing clouds through the evening, turning mainly clear for the overnight. Dry and cool with lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Patchy valley fog developing late. Fog lifts shortly after sunrise Tuesday. Sunshine for the morning, then increasing mid and...

EnvironmentWETM

Forecast Discussion (08/07/21) AM: Unsettled weather returns for race weekend

Good morning and happy Saturday! I hope you are having a great morning so far! We have started the weekend on a humid note which will be the continuing trend throughout not only this weekend but also next week. The heat will also be sticking around. Today, temperatures will rise into the upper 80s with muggy conditions. If you are heading to the race track this afternoon, you may have to dodge a shower or storm. During the afternoon today and tomorrow, there is a chance for showers and storms. These are not washout events, but is something to be aware of. For the races, today at 12:30 PM, we should stay dry for this one with just some cloud cover building in. At 4:00 PM, there is a chance for some showers and storms as they develop to the west and move into our region. Tomorrow, the big race at 3:00 PM also sees the chance for showers and storms. Sunday will also be another hot and humid day with muggy conditions and temperatures reaching the upper 80s.
Environmentmypanhandle.com

Weather Forecast 8-7-21

The rest of our weekend holds great summertime conditions here in the Panhandle, with dewpoints remaining a touch lower and dry air continuing to keep shower and storm chances low. Heading into the start of next week, we will start to see greater heat and humidity build into the Southeast. A slight tropical wave attempts to develop in the northern Gulf come Tuesday/Wednesday, which could bump up our rain chances headed into the mid-week. Thereafter, the region can expect daily scattered showers and storms along with the sea breeze in the afternoon and early evening. Heat indices will increase above 100 degrees again throughout the work week.
SportsWETM

WGI NASCAR Weekend Forecast (08/07/21)

Good morning and happy Saturday! I hope you are having a great morning so far! We have started the weekend on a humid note which will be the continuing trend throughout not only this weekend but also next week. The heat will also be sticking around. Today, temperatures will rise into the upper 80s with muggy conditions.

